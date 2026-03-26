No need to panic, India fully prepared to handle any energy crisis: Union Minister

Karnal (Haryana), March 26 (IANS) Union Minister Manohar Lal on Thursday said that while global conflicts and geopolitical tensions pose a potential risk to the supply of petroleum products and gas, India is well-prepared to tackle any such challenge and there is "no need to panic" at present.

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Speaking to reporters, the minister underlined that the issue of energy supply is not confined to India alone but is a growing international concern, particularly in light of ongoing conflicts between several countries that could disrupt global supply chains.

"This is not only an Indian issue, but also at the international level. A major problem we are seeing is that some countries are engaged in wars, which could greatly affect the supply of petroleum products and gas, as we import them from there," he said.

However, the Union Minister reassured that the current situation remains stable, with no immediate disruption in supplies. “Currently, everything is running smoothly, and there is no problem,” he added.

Emphasising preparedness, he said: "There is a saying — hope for the best and be prepared for the worst. The government has taken comprehensive steps to ensure energy security even in the face of unforeseen circumstances. Whenever any problem arises, we should always be prepared for it. That is why the Government of India has made all kinds of preparations. Even if any difficulty arises in the future, we will be able to find a way out easily."

He further stated that India currently has adequate reserves of essential fuels and related resources. "We currently have sufficient stock, whether it is petrol, LPG, or other such materials that we import from abroad. We are prepared in every aspect," he said.

Linking the preparedness to the broader vision of self-reliance, Manohar Lal referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He explained that self-reliance implies strengthening domestic capabilities to reduce dependency on external sources.

"This is because the Prime Minister has said that we must build an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The meaning of self-reliance is that we should be self-sufficient in ourselves," he said.

He also highlighted the current system of mutual trade between nations, noting that India both imports and exports commodities depending on requirements. However, he stressed that the country is capable of managing even adverse scenarios.

"At present, there is a practical exchange system—some things we import from them, and some they take from us. However, if the situation worsens in the future, we are fully capable of handling it in every way," he said.

Reiterating his message, the Union Minister urged citizens not to be alarmed. "I would like to say again to everyone that there is no need to panic, because if any difficulty arises, we are fully prepared to manage the situation," he added.

--IANS

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