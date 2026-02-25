No need to give importance to Assam CM's statement: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Feb 25 (IANS) Assam Congress president and Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday dismissed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks on his nomination as president of the India-Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group, saying the CM’s statements do not require any serious response.

Read More

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said that the role of a Chief Minister is to focus on governance and public welfare rather than making political comments on parliamentary appointments.

“The statements made by the Chief Minister do not need to be taken seriously. Everything is clearly mentioned in writing, and there is no need to give unnecessary importance to such remarks,” he said.

Reacting to CM Sarma’s comment that Gogoi should have been given “responsibility related to Pakistan”, the Congress leader said such statements only reflect the political mindset of the ruling party.

“I am not someone who reacts to every political statement. My responsibility is towards Parliament and the people who elected me,” Gogoi said.

He emphasised that Parliamentary Friendship Groups are constituted through an established institutional process and are aimed at strengthening India’s global parliamentary engagement. “The Parliamentary Friendship Group with the Philippines has been formed to enhance cooperation and dialogue between two democratic countries. It is a responsibility entrusted by the Lok Sabha, and I will discharge it sincerely,” he added.

Gogoi further said that instead of indulging in political rhetoric, leaders should focus on issues concerning employment, education, price rise and the overall development of Assam.

“People of Assam expect solutions to real problems. They are not interested in political sarcasm or distractions,” he said.

The Congress MP reiterated that he remains committed to parliamentary duties and strengthening India’s democratic institutions.

“My work speaks for itself, both inside and outside Parliament. I believe in constructive engagement and responsible politics,” he said.

Gogoi was recently nominated as President of the India-Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group for the 18th Lok Sabha by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Parliamentary Friendship Groups function as informal forums to promote bilateral ties, legislative dialogue and mutual understanding between nations.

Political exchanges between the BJP and the Congress in Assam have intensified in recent months ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

--IANS

tdr/dpb