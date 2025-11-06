'No more jungle raj': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta seeks votes for NDA in Bihar

Patna/New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) On the final day of her three-day campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed four large public gatherings, seeking votes for the NDA to keep the 'jungle raj' at bay.

During her speeches, she launched a strong attack on the Mahagathbandhan, declaring that "the villains of corruption will now go to jail, while the inept will spend their time holidaying abroad".

CM Gupta affirmed that the NDA government is the true guarantor of development, security, and stability, adding that the days of "jungle raj" are over and that Bihar is now set to move forward on the path of comprehensive progress.

The Delhi Chief Minister addressed public meetings in four Assembly constituencies, Warisaliganj, Sherghati, Dehri, and Karaghar, where she expressed confidence in the NDA's decisive victory in the upcoming elections and highlighted the government's key development initiatives in detail.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Bihar are wise and well-informed, fully capable of shaping their own future with clarity and conviction.

She emphasised that the progress Bihar has achieved over the past 15–20 years has been possible only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Questioning the credibility of the Mahagathbandhan, she said, "Those whose hands are tainted by corruption and scams; what moral authority do they have to seek votes?"

In a veiled attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, she reminded the public how certain leaders had stooped so low as to siphon off funds meant even for cattle feed, exploit the earnings of the poor and the lands of farmers, and failed in their duty to safeguard the dignity of women.

Taking a swipe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, Chief Minister Gupta said, "This is Bihar. Here, only those who win the people's hearts are true leaders. The villains of corruption will now end up in jail."

She said that those who mislead the public with lies and confusion are neither the true well-wishers of the people nor deserving of political respect.

"While the people of Bihar struggle for their rights, such inept individuals spend their time vacationing abroad," she added.

The Chief Minister underscored that the NDA government has firmly set Bihar on the path of progress by establishing new hospitals, building airports, and introducing hundreds of new trains.

"Had these development efforts begun years earlier," she said, "Bihar would never have fallen behind. During the days of 'Jungle Raj', the state lost its way in the darkness of lanterns. It has taken immense effort to bring Bihar back on track - and sustaining this momentum is now crucial."

The Chief Minister highlighted the deep emotional connection between Delhi and Bihar, stating, "I come from Delhi, and I can say with full responsibility that when Bihar progresses, Delhi celebrates; and when Delhi prospers, blessings pour in from every village of Bihar from the mother whose son works in Delhi and the father whose family lives there."

She assured all families from Bihar residing in Delhi that, as their elder sister, she would always stand by them to ensure their safety and dignity.

Urging the people to continue supporting development, the chief minister said, "Bihar's pace of progress must not slow down now. The days ahead will shape the state's destiny and that destiny must be defined by growth, stability, and pride.”

--IANS

rch/svn