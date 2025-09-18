No moral right to tell PM Modi to stop after 75, I am 85, says Sharad Pawar

Kolhapur, Sep 18 (IANS) Former Union Minister and NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that he has no moral right to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop (from active politics) as he has completed 75 years of age, adding that he (Pawar) did not stop either and is still working despite being 85 years old.

He told reporters, “I wished PM Modi on his 75th birthday yesterday. In politics, there should be no bitterness on such occasions. We are people who act according to the values of Yashwantrao Chavan. I don't understand the talk of terming Narendra Modi an 'avatar (incarnation)'. Narendra Modi himself came on my 75th birthday. Narendra Modi did not bring politics; we are not bringing it either.”

Amid the Congress party’s move to renew the “retirement age” issue to target PM Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Pawar said, “Even after 75 years of age, I did not stop. I am currently 85 years of age, and I am still working. So I cannot tell Narendra Modi to stop after 75 years of age. I have no moral right.”

He said that everyone has the freedom to release advertisements wishing PM Modi on his birthday.

However, commenting on the full front-page ‘DevaBhau’ advertisement in multiple newspapers showing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paying tribute to Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Pawar said the chief minister should now also focus on conducting panchanamas (assessment) of damage to agriculture caused by heavy rains and flooding and immediately provide the financial assistance.

“We all express our respect for Shivaji. Once, Shivaji ploughed a golden plough during the rains after a drought. Using the golden plough, Shivaji gave a message that he is with the farmers and he will help them. Currently, agriculture has suffered losses. Heavy rain has hit many places in Maharashtra, causing damage to agriculture. Lands have been washed away, and soybeans have been destroyed. Let's see when the government is conducting Panchnama, and when the aid will arrive. Devabhau should pay attention to Panchnama and aid,” said Pawar.

Speaking on the ongoing protests over Maratha and OBC reservations, especially after the state government’s notification on providing Kunbi certificates to Marathas, Pawar admitted that the bitterness has increased, but added that he is of the view that the bond of unity should not break; instead, harmony should increase. “The government formed two cabinet subcommittees on Marathas and OBCs. Both committees have members from the same caste. If we want to create unity, why have people from the same caste in the committees?” he asked.

He pointed out that the bitterness between Marathas and OBCs has increased, especially in Parbhani, Beed and Dharashiv from the Marathwada region. He added that he wants to contribute to avoiding bitterness among the communities.

“The bitterness has increased to the point that people do not even want to go to each other's hotels. The 1994 government resolution issued by the state government laid down guidelines for OBC reservation in government jobs and public services, following recommendations of the Mandal Commission. It was taken after holding discussions with everyone, including Chhagan Bhujbal and the late Gopinath Munde. The idea of reservation in the country originated from Kolhapur. In my opinion, the broad intention of Shahu Maharaj should be maintained even today,” he remarked.

To a question on Maha Vikas Aghadi together fighting civic and local body elections in the state, Pawar said the decision will be taken in due course of time. “MVA will fight together in some places, and separately in others. It is good if the Thackeray brothers come together and increase their strength. Thackeray is strong in Mumbai and Thane. There is nothing wrong with Uddhav Thackeray demanding more seats in Mumbai and Thane,” he added.

Amid the allegations of vote rigging, Pawar said that there is discontent in the country over some decisions of the Election Commission. “For the first time, 300 MPs took out a march against the Election Commission. The fact that 300 MPs are taking to the streets is not something to ignore. The Election Commission should change its approach,” he observed.

He further stated that it is also not right on the part of the poll body to impose conditions on its meetings with MPs. “Rahul Gandhi is telling what went wrong constituency-wise. The Election Commission should increase its credibility after Rahul Gandhi's allegations. Even after Rahul Gandhi's allegations, the Election Commission is not seen taking precautions. It should increase people's trust in the election process. I am also waiting for Rahul Gandhi's hydrogen bomb,” he added.

--IANS

sj/dpb