No matter how big the crisis, it's collective responsibility to maintain India's rapid growth: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the state governments to recognise that, regardless of the severity of the crisis, it is "our collective responsibility" to sustain India's rapid growth.

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He stated that this moment also presents a significant opportunity for state governments and serves as a "major test for Team India".

Briefing the Rajya Sabha on the evolving situation in West Asia, the Prime Minister said, "In the coming times, this crisis will pose a major test for our country. To overcome this challenge, the cooperation of all states is essential. Therefore, through this House, I wish to make an appeal to all state governments."

Highlighting the disproportionate impact of crises on weaker sections, he added, "During crises, the poor, labourers, and migrant workers are the most affected. Therefore, it must be ensured that the benefits of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana reach them on time. Proactive steps should be taken to address the difficulties of migrant workers. It would be very helpful if state governments set up special systems to monitor such situations."

The Prime Minister also flagged concerns over black marketing and hoarding, urging states to remain alert and act swiftly on any complaints related to such practices.

Calling for a unified approach, he emphasised the need for collective action under the spirit of "Team India" to sustain economic growth and navigate global uncertainty.

"I would like to make one more request to all state governments. No matter how big the crisis, it is our collective responsibility to maintain India's rapid growth. For this, we must continue to take all necessary steps and implement reforms swiftly. This is also a great opportunity for state governments -- and it is a major test for Team India," he said.

Recalling the country's response during the Covid pandemic, PM Modi said the Centre and states had together demonstrated an "excellent model of crisis management".

"Despite having governments of different political parties, testing, vaccination, and the supply of essential items were ensured through the efforts of Team India. We must continue to work with that same spirit. With the combined efforts of all state governments and the central government, the country will effectively face this serious global crisis," he said.

Stressing that the present crisis is distinct and evolving, the Prime Minister noted, "This crisis is different, and its solutions are also being devised differently. We must face every challenge with patience, restraint, and a calm mind. As we are witnessing, the situation regarding this war is changing every moment."

He also urged citizens to remain "prepared for potential challenges" ahead, warning that the repercussions of the conflict could be prolonged.

"There is a strong possibility that the adverse effects of this war may persist for a long time. However, I assure the people of the country -- the government is vigilant, alert, and with full seriousness, it is formulating strategies and taking every decision. The welfare of the people is paramount for us. This is our identity, this is our strength," he added.

--IANS

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