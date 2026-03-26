No LPG shortage in Rajasthan, stocks adequate: CM Sharma after all-party meet

Jaipur, March 26 (IANS) Addressing an all-party meeting to discuss LPG supply in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajan lal Sharma reviewed the prevailing situation in the state.

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He assured that Rajasthan currently has adequate stock of essential commodities and LPG, and that the situation is under constant monitoring.

The Chief Minister informed that District Collectors have already been directed to closely oversee supply and distribution to prevent any disruption.

CM Sharma also appealed to the public not to panic, emphasising that there is no shortage and only a need for vigilance.

Calling it a collective responsibility, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said that awareness campaigns will be intensified and strict action will be taken against hoarding and black marketing.

He also urged citizens to cooperate with the administration during this period and thanked all political parties for extending their support.

Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully expressed solidarity with the government, stating that all parties stand united in the larger public interest. However, he also urged the administration to explore and strengthen alternative resources to avoid any future crisis.

MLAs Ramkesh Meena, Rajendra Pareek, Shrichand Kriplani, Subhash Garg, Manoj Nyangali, and Ashok Kothari also put forward suggestions during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Joga Ram Patel and Jogeshwar Garg joined the discussions via video conferencing, reflecting a united political approach to ensure stability and public confidence.

Referring to concerns around LPG supply, the state's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara had clarified a day earlier that there is no disruption in LPG availability across Rajasthan.

He stated that oil companies have sufficient reserves and supply chains remain intact despite global geopolitical tensions.

The minister warned that strict action would be taken against anyone spreading rumours or indulging in black marketing of LPG cylinders, and assured that regular monitoring is being carried out at all distribution points.

--IANS

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