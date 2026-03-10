No LPG shortage in India, says BJP TN chief Nagenthran amid reports of hotel closures

Chennai, March 10 (IANS) Amid reports that several hotels in Bengaluru have shut down due to an alleged shortage of LPG cylinders, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nainar Nagenthran, on Tuesday, dismissed concerns of a nationwide gas shortage, asserting that there is "no scarcity of cylinders anywhere in the country".

The issue has gained attention after some hotels in Bengaluru reportedly suspended operations, citing difficulties in obtaining commercial LPG cylinders.

At the same time, the Union government has announced that domestic LPG cylinders will be given priority supply.

The Union government has also included LPG cylinders in the list of essential commodities and warned that strict action will be taken against those found hoarding cylinders or engaging in illegal storage.

However, BJP leader Nagenthran said that the situation has been exaggerated and insisted that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in India.

Speaking to reporters, the Tamil Nadu BJP President added that the supply system for LPG cylinders remains stable and that existing regulations ensure fair distribution among consumers.

"A single LPG cylinder can generally last between 30 and 40 days for a household. After booking one cylinder, a consumer can book the next cylinder only after 20 days. If someone buys a cylinder today and tries to immediately book another one, that will not be permitted under the system. Therefore, there is no question of a shortage," he said.

The BJP leader also rejected claims that the reduced menu options or operational difficulties faced by some hotels are linked to a shortage of LPG cylinders.

According to BJP leader Nagenthran, opposition parties are spreading misinformation by claiming that the gas shortage is the reason behind the problems faced by restaurants.

"Opposition parties are writing outside hotels that the closures are due to a shortage of cylinders. That is not true. There is no shortage anywhere," he said.

The BJP leader also expressed confidence in the country's economic resilience, saying that even global disruptions would not affect India's energy supply.

"Even if a war breaks out somewhere in the world, India will not face economic problems," he said.

Highlighting his own experience in the restaurant sector, BJP leader Nagenthran added that he himself is a gas dealer and is willing to supply gas wherever necessary.

"If anyone needs gas, I am ready to provide it," he said.

His remarks come at a time when concerns over LPG supply have surfaced in some parts of the country following global energy disruptions and increased demand for domestic cylinders.

However, government officials have reiterated that adequate supplies are being maintained and that domestic consumers will remain the top priority.

--IANS

aal/khz