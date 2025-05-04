No longer dependent on lenders for buying seeds, fertilizers: PM-KISAN beneficiaries thank govt

Begusarai (Bihar), May 4 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme is proving to be a boon for city farmers as the monetary assistance under the programme has come as a big respite for them in tackling many challenges, including financial hardships and dependence on money lenders, particular during seed sowing and harvesting of crops.

The monetary aid under the scheme is helping farmers in their needs on time and they now don’t have to wait for sale of crops to fulfill their basic needs.

Many beneficiary farmers of Begusarai district in Bihar, while speaking to IANS, also expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for this scheme.

Vidyanand Singh, a resident of Sihma village in Matihani block of Begusarai, said: “Earlier I had to take loan or credit for farming. But, since Prime Minister started giving Rs 6,000 under PM-KISAN, we do not have to take loans and now we are able to buy fertilisers and seeds on time.”

Fifty-year-old farmer Amar Kumar of Sihma village said: "I have started receiving three installments of Rs 2,000 in a year from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. This has benefited us a lot. We don’t have to depend on others for small things."

Fifty-five-year-old farmer Shyam Sundar Singh, a resident of Sihama village of Matihani block, said that he is a small-time farmer and does farming to earn his living, for which he sometimes had to take loans for fertilisers, seeds and other small works.

“After I started getting money under PM-KISAN, I have stopped taking loans and I am able to save some money too. I am grateful to the Prime Minister as he thinks a lot about farmers,” he said.

Chandan, another villager, echoed similar views and said: “Farmers had to face a lot of difficulties, particularly during floods and droughts, but ever since we started getting money under PM-KISAN, we are very happy.”

“We are eternally grateful to PM Modi, who thinks so much about the farmers,” he added.

