​No legal hurdles for UKP Phase 3 notification: K’taka govt amid AP & Maha objections​

Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) Stating that legal counsels have confirmed there were no legal hurdles to increasing the height of the Alamatti Dam, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said he would convene an all‑party meeting in the state and take a decision to go ahead.

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Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have objected to the project.​

It can be noted that the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) Phase 3 is a major irrigation scheme in North Karnataka aiming to raise the Almatti Dam height from 519.6 m to 524.256 m, increasing storage by 100 tmc ft to irrigate 5.94 lakh hectares.

The project requires acquiring 1.33 lakh acres, affecting more than 20 villages, with an estimated cost of Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 87,000 crore.​

The major irrigation project is facing delays due to objections from Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Maharashtra. AP has written to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry opposing the project’s land acquisition, prompting the Centre to seek clarifications, which Karnataka is challenging.​

Speaking to reporters at his Bengaluru residence, the Deputy CM, who also holds the Irrigation portfolio, said, “I stayed in Delhi for two days and held a meeting with the state’s MPs. As many as 24 MPs, including BJP, Congress, nominated and independent MPs, attended the meeting while JDS MPs did not. I briefed them on the status of many of the state’s irrigation projects.”​

He added that former CMs and BJP MPs Jagadish Shettar, Basavaraj Bommai, former minister Govind Karjol, and P.C. Mohan gave suggestions. ​

Union Minister of State V. Somanna and Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Prahlad Joshi informed him they could not attend and would come another day. ​

“It has been decided to take an all‑party delegation to meet the Prime Minister and the Jal Shakti Minister, and a consensus has been reached on this,” he said.​

“On this matter, our legal advisors Mohan Kataraki, retired Justice Nagamohan Das, and the Advocate General have shared a couple of important points. We will arrive at a decision on this shortly,” he informed.​

Shivakumar also stated, “I met the Civil Aviation Minister and brought to his notice the disparity between Bengaluru and other cities regarding Premium FAR and building height regulations. I also need to meet the Defence Minister soon for discussions. We have conveyed the problems of our state, and everyone has responded positively.”​

When asked about the second airport, he said, “Minister M.B. Patil has submitted a proposal and has shared his opinion on it. It needs to be presented to the Cabinet, and the pros and cons must be discussed. Land acquisition, finances and other matters need to be deliberated. He has also conducted a study and submitted a report. The central aviation authority has also reported on the types of building height regulations in global cities. This will help us understand the standards followed elsewhere in the world. We will get that report and then make a decision.”​

--IANS

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