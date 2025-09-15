'No intention to offend farmers': MP CM on row over land pooling scheme in Ujjain

Bhopal, Sep 15 (IANS) Amid growing resistance over land pooling scheme in Ujjain for Simhastha-2028, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday here that the state government will hold discussion with farmers to resolve the matter.

Talking to media persons, the Chief Minister added that the BJP-led state government is taking every step considering the interest of all sections.

Chief Minister Yadav said that he has no intention to offend farmers, but the state government will also ensure that development won't get affected.

"Our discussion on land pooling policy with farmers is underway. We have no intention to offend farmers, and the BJP has always worked for farmers' welfare. The government is ready to discuss the issue again if there are some issues," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yadav also made clear that the development work in Ujjain in view of the Simhastha won't get affected.

"Large number of devotees will come to participate in Simhastha Mela in Ujjain, for which projects are being developed," he added.

Chief Minister Yadav made this statement a day before the Bharatiya Kisan Morcha (BKM) is set to hold a large protest against the land pooling policy, under which, the Ujjain Development Authority will acquire farmers' land.

Karni Sena - a social organisation of the Kshatriya community, has also extended its support for the protest which will be held in Ujjain on September 16 and Indore on September 18.

Farmers from more than 20 villages from Ujjain and Indore are expected to participate in the protest.

Under the land pooling scheme, agricultural land is being acquired for business.

Nearly 2,380 hectares of land are being acquired for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in Ujjain in 2028.

Farmers' organisations claimed that around 5,000 farmers will be affected, and about 35,000 to 40,000 of their dependent family members would lose their livelihood, if their land was acquired through the land pooling policy.

They said that the 40 feet, 60 feet, 80 feet, and 1,100 feet roads planned to be built in the Simhastha area are dangerous and harmful for the farmers.

If this scheme is implemented then there will be great damage to the environment due to the cutting of thousands of trees.

