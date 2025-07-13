No information about drone attack on ULFA-I camp: Assam CM

Guwahati, July 13 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that the state police were not involved in any drone attack carried out at the camps of banned militant outfit ULFA-I.

He perhaps also mentioned that even Army did not confirm any such attacks on the outlawed group.

Addressing the media, Sarma refuted speculation about the state police's role in a reported incident, asserting, “Assam Police is not involved in this incident. There has been no strike from the soil of Assam.”

Emphasising the need for clarity, Sarma added, “We need more details on the matter. If such an operation has indeed occurred, the Indian Army will issue an official statement. As of now, there has been no communication from the defence establishment.”

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is closely tracking developments and expects further updates through official channels by evening. The Indian Army has denied that it carried out drone attacks on the eastern headquarters of the banned United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) in Myanmar.

The banned ULFA-I on Sunday claimed that its Eastern headquarters in Myanmar had been targeted by the Indian Army with drones in the early hours. The proscribed outfit in a press statement claimed that in these cross-border strikes, their 19 cadres have been killed and another 19 injured.

Reports indicate that senior ULFA (I) commander Nayan Medhi was killed in the attack, and some cadres of Manipuri insurgent groups, including Revolutionary People's Front (RPF), which is the political wing of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of Manipur present at the camp, were also killed and some injured.

However, in an official statement, the India Army has denied these claims.

Talking to IANS from Guwahati, Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence Guwahati, said, "There are no inputs with the Indian Army on such an operation."

It may be noted that ULFA (I), headed by Paresh Barua, is now left with only one senior functionary, Arunodoy Dohotiya, who is in Myanmar. Another senior ULFA (I) commander operating out of Myanmar camps, Rupom Asom, was arrested by Assam Police in May.

Sources revealed that Baruah, who has deep links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and was reportedly staying in bordering areas of China-Myanmar-India (Arunachal Pradesh), is at the lowest point of his militant career.

--IANS

tdr/uk