No hurry on alliances, DMDK will decide at appropriate time: Premalatha Vijayakanth

Chennai, Jan 24 (IANS) Dismissing speculation over delays in alliance formation ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Premalatha Vijayakanth, General Secretary of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), on Saturday said there was ample time for the elections and that her party would take a decision on alliances at an appropriate stage.

Speaking to reporters, Premalatha made it clear that the DMDK was under no pressure to rush into political alignments and criticised sections of the media for fuelling unnecessary speculation.

“There is no delay in forming an alliance. Have they — the Election Commission of India — announced the election date for Tamil Nadu? Have political parties released their list of candidates? We still have enough time. Only the press seems overly eager to know about alliances,” she said.

Using a personal analogy to explain her approach, Premalatha described the DMDK as “like a child” to her.

“As a mother, I know my responsibilities. Therefore, we will announce our decision at the right time,” she said, underlining that the party’s choices would be guided by long-term political interests rather than short-term pressures.

Responding to questions on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) kickstarting its election campaign in Tamil Nadu on January 23, Premalatha said that even the NDA’s alliance structure was yet to be finalised.

“I was told that some more political parties are expected to join the NDA alliance,” she said, indicating that discussions were still underway across political camps.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks during the campaign that the countdown had begun for the exit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, Premalatha struck a cautious note.

“A new political party will form the government after the elections. We hope it will provide good governance for the people of Tamil Nadu,” she said, without naming any specific alliance or party.

The DMDK had unsuccessfully contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in alliance with the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) led by TTV Dhinakaran. Since then, the party has kept its options open, signalling that its next political move would be announced only when the timing is right.

--IANS

aal/pgh