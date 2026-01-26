No difference between govt’s words and its actions: Haryana CM at R-Day function

Chandigarh, Jan 26 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that there “is no difference between the government’s words and its actions”.

Read More

“Today, Haryana is writing a new definition of prosperity. Embracing the core principle of government of the people, for the people and by the people, Haryana is moving rapidly forward, step by step, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve of a Viksit Bharat,” he said while addressing the gathering at the function in Gurugram to mark the 77th Republic Day.

The Chief Minister said the government has not only launched new schemes for the upliftment of the poor by breaking away from old practices, but has also ensured that these schemes are implemented effectively on the ground.

The Chief Minister first paid floral tributes to martyrs at the Veer Shaheedi Memorial and then unfurled the national flag. Later, he inspected the parade and took the salute from various contingents, including Haryana Police, Women Police, Home Guards and Scouts.

CM Saini said Republic Day, imbued with the spirit of Vande Mataram and the resolve of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, “reminds us of the nation’s unity, cultural pride and self-reliance. Despite its diversity, our nation has always remained united, a glimpse of which is reflected in the glorious celebrations marking 150 years of Vande Mataram”.

“Advancing steadily on the path of self-reliance, India today is creating a new identity on the global map, which is a matter of pride and inspiration for every citizen,” he said. The Chief Minister said that Republic Day “is not only a festival of remembering the past, but also a grand occasion to envision the golden picture of our present and future that we have collectively shaped over the past 11 years”.

He said for decades, governments changed, but the system did not. With the objective of systemic transformation, the government had taken 217 resolutions in its manifesto during the last Assembly elections. Of these, 54 resolutions have been fulfilled within just one year, while work on the remaining 163 is progressing rapidly.

The Chief Minister said that today, Haryana’s policies such as “bina parchi-bina kharchi” recruitment, online registry system, transparent online transfer policy, educated panchayats and the Antyodaya initiative are being discussed across the country, presenting a strong and transparent image of the new Haryana.

--IANS

vg/uk