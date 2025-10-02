No country can survive in isolation: RSS chief

Nagpur, Oct 2 (IANS) No country can survive in isolation -- this was the emphatic message with which Sarsanghachalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat opened his centenary address of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami at the historic Reshimbagh grounds in Nagpur.

Reflecting on the United States’ newly implemented tariff policy, he remarked that while nations act in their own interest, the consequences inevitably ripple across borders.

“The new tariff policy implemented by the US was done keeping in mind the interests of their own. But everyone is affected by them. The world functions with dependence on each other; this is how relations between any two nations are maintained. This dependence must not turn into compulsion,” he said.

Dr Bhagwat urged India to strengthen its internal capacities, advocating a renewed commitment to Swadeshi and self-reliance. “We need to rely on Swadeshi and focus on self-reliance. Yet strive to maintain diplomatic relations with all our friendly nations, which will be with our wish and without compulsion,” he added.

From global affairs, Bhagwat shifted focus to the moral and civic fabric of Indian society, asserting that systemic reform cannot be achieved without a corresponding transformation in public consciousness.

“If we want the system to change, society must first change,” he declared.

He called upon citizens to cultivate discipline, integrity, and unity, emphasising that values such as honesty, mutual respect, and civic responsibility form the bedrock of a successful nation.

Without ethical conduct at the grassroots, he warned, institutional reforms would remain superficial. “The system reflects the society that sustains it,” he said.

Quoting Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Dr Bhagwat invoked the concept of “inherent culture” as the foundation of India’s unity. “The base of our unit is our culture,” he said, underscoring that laws and governance structures must be rooted in shared civilisational values.

He cautioned against forces attempting to exploit India’s natural diversity to create divisions. “Some elements are trying to create differences in the name of language, region, and caste,” he warned.

He called for unity within Hindu society and urged citizens to rise above sectarian divides. “We must remember that we are all part of one society. Our differences should not divide us. Hindu society needs to stay united,” he said.

He also raised alarms over illegal migration and religious conversions, warning that they could destabilise demographic balance and social harmony. “Do not employ those who have entered the country illegally. This is not just a legal issue but a matter of national security,” he said.

Clarifying the RSS’s role in politics, Bhagwat stated, “We do not dictate terms to any political party. Our role is to guide society, not to govern it.”

As the Sangh steps into its second century, he called upon swayamsevaks to embrace change while remaining anchored in tradition. “The world is changing rapidly. We must evolve, but never lose sight of our values,” he said.

