No construction of Renuka project till assurance on BBMB arrears: Himachal CM ​

Shimla, Feb 24 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Tuesday said the state government would not proceed with the upcoming Kishau and Renuka dams hydropower projects unless neighbouring states provide concrete assurance to the state to settle long-pending arrears of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). ​

“There have been some positive signs on this issue,” he said at the launch of the report titled ‘Scientific Assessment of Tackling Non-CO2 Emissions: Pathways for Himachal Pradesh’. ​

He said Himachal Pradesh is not merely a geographical entity but the soul of the Himalayas. ​

“Its glaciers, rivers, forests, and mountains define its identity and sustain millions beyond its borders. Any disturbance to the Himalayas would have the worst consequences not only for the state but for the entire nation,” he said, adding, “the state is fighting for its rightful dues”. ​

On this occasion, the government signed two memoranda of agreement to promote the cultivation and conservation of medicinal plants. ​

Under a pact, the company will provide 12 lakh saplings annually (one lakh per species) and a total of 1.20 crore saplings over ten years to farmers across the state, in accordance with its ecological suitability.

​In low- and mid-hill regions, species such as amla, harad, bahera, kakadshingi, and lodhra will be distributed in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Sirmaur, and lower Shimla districts. ​

In mid- to high-altitude areas, species including jatamansi, kutaki, sugandhbala (herbs), padam kasht (tree), and pushkarmool (herb) will be distributed in Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, upper Shimla, and Kinnaur districts. Alpine species such as atich and vish (herbs) will be made available to farmers in the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Chamba districts. ​

As per the second pact, the company will, for five years, promote cultivation, conservation, and value-chain development of selected medicinal plants in Solan district. ​

Six species, turmeric (Curcuma longa), ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), shatavari (Asparagus racemosus), tulsi (Ocimum sanctum), chirayita (Swertia chirayita), and Himalayan gentian (Gentiana kurroo) will be cultivated.

