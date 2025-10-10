‘No confusion’: Tariq Anwar on Bihar poll seat sharing buzz

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Amid reports of confusion within the INDIA Bloc following the announcement of the Bihar poll schedule, Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Friday clarified that there is no discord over seat sharing and discussions are ongoing.

Speaking to IANS, Tariq Anwar said, “There is no confusion in the INDIA Bloc. Discussions are ongoing, and talks are being held. The election is approaching, but it’s not necessary to make any decision in haste.”

He also reacted to the Election Commission’s recent statement that it had not received any complaints from voters in Bihar regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), saying that only people in Delhi seemed concerned, a clear jibe at the petitioners challenging the process.

Anwar said, “The list of people whose names have been deleted has been requested to be published, and reasons must be provided. We want the Election Commission to reveal why the names were removed, how it was done, and on what basis.”

He also commented on the US government's clarification that a recent amendment to an existing military contract would not result in the delivery of new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to Pakistan, calling Pakistani media reports about the deal “false.”

“Our foreign policy must ensure that such weapons are not provided to Pakistan by any country, because they could be used against India. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of India should pay close attention to this,” Anwar told IANS.

Commenting on the suicide of IPS officer Puran Kumar, whose wife claimed he was subjected to caste-based abuse, Anwar said, “If there is truth in this, then it’s a matter of great concern. If his wife has made such a statement, there must be some truth to it. The government should take strict action. The way Dalits are being treated is extremely unfortunate."

On the visit of Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India, during which he met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and assured that Afghanistan would not allow terrorists to use its soil, Anwar said, “It’s a good step. India should maintain strong and positive relations with neighbouring countries.”

Meanwhile, EAM S Jaishankar met his Afghanistan counterpart Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi as both held discussions on India's support for Afghanistan's development, bilateral trade, territorial integrity and independence, people-to-people ties and capacity-building besides several other issues.

EAM Jaishankar noted that Muttaqi's visit to India marks an "important step" in advancing bilateral ties. He also announced the handing over of five ambulances to Afghanistan.

Following the talks, EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, wrote, "Pleased to meet FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan today in New Delhi. This visit marks an important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring India-Afghanistan friendship. Discussed India’s support for Afghanistan’s development, our bilateral trade, territorial integrity and independence, people-to-people ties and capacity building. India will upgrade its Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India."

--IANS

jk/dan