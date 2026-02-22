No compromise on Telangana's water rights, asserts CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday dismissed the allegations of BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister T. Harish Rao that he is supporting Andhra Pradesh to divert river waters and made it clear that there will be no compromise on the state’s water rights.

He urged the BRS leaders not to politicise issues related to people and water by making cheap allegations.

In his remarks at a meeting to review the Devadula project at the Mulugu district, the Chief Minister said he and his ministers sit with neighbouring states and hold discussions, but protect Telangana’s interests.

Stating that the government is ready to discuss Godavari River waters in the Budget session of the Assembly, he advised KCR and Harish Rao to give their valuable suggestions.

The Chief Minister said that the Godavari water issue has been politicised. Taking a dig at BRS leaders, he said if projects were completed during their 10-year rule, there would have been no disputes.

He said projects to utilise 960 TMC of water should have been utilised. At least now the projects should be completed to make the state prosperous.

CM Revanth Reddy said the BRS government spent Rs 1.10 lakh crore on the Kaleshwaram project and neglected other projects. After the Medigadda barrage sank, water could not be lifted from Kaleshwaram. He said that, though the Kaleshwaram project had become useless, the state is producing the maximum paddy.

He also stated that an expert committee has been formed on the Kaleshwaram project. "We will not let the Kaleshwaram project go unused. Agencies are examining all aspects. We are taking precautions to prevent any damage in the future," he said.

"Kaleswaram is not their own property. It’s people's money. Let's not throw it away. We will bring it back into use," he added.

He admitted that there has been a shortage of funds to complete projects, but promised that all pending projects will be completed in two years. He announced that funds will be released soon.

The Chief Minister noted that the Devadula project started with an estimate of Rs 6,000 crore, but today it has gone up to Rs 18,500 crore. He announced that Rs 600 crore will be sanctioned before June 2 for land acquisition.

He said all estimates must be placed before the government and approved in the Budget. He assured a special corpus fund for land acquisition for all projects. Stating that compensation will be released through a green channel, he said land issues cannot stall project works.

Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Seethakka, MP Balram Naik, local MLAs and other leaders accompanied the Chief Minister.

