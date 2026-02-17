No black trap quarries in Bhemal, 76 mining leases operational: Gujarat Minister​

Gandhinagar, Feb 17 (IANS) Energy and Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel on Tuesday informed the Gujarat Legislative Assembly that there are no black trap quarries in Bhemal and the surrounding rural areas of Danta taluka in Banaskantha district.​

Read More

He clarified that while the region has several building stone and granite leases, there are no quarries for black trap minerals.​

Of the 107 mining leases in these rural areas, 76 are currently operational, while 31 under the Any Time Royalty (ATR) system have been closed.

In Danta taluka specifically, two granite and 74 building stone leases are active, bringing the total number of operational leases to 76.​

Providing further details regarding the closure of certain leases, Patel said, "One granite lease was suspended as the required mining plan was not submitted. Five building stone leases were closed due to non-payment of pending dues. Among the building stone leases, two are located within one kilometre of the Balaram-Ambaji Wildlife Sanctuary, 16 did not submit the state-level Environmental Clearance (EC), six did not submit EC at all, and one had its EC rejected, resulting in a total of 31 closed leases."​

The Minister also explained the distinction between black trap and building stone.​

"Black trap, a type of basalt formed when lava from the Earth’s mantle solidifies naturally, is dark black or grey, extremely hard, compact, and capable of withstanding high pressure. Its use as direct stone is limited; however, when crushed into aggregate, it is extensively used in construction," he said.​

Applications include reinforced concrete for slabs, beams, and columns; road construction in base and surface layers; railway ballast; and heavy infrastructure projects such as dams, bridges, and ports.

​Building stone, by contrast, consists of natural rocks used in construction, including houses, roads, and other structures.

​These stones are categorised separately under Gujarat’s minor mineral concession rules for administrative clarity, based on their geological structure and usage.

​Minister Patel emphasised that the region’s leases are strictly monitored, and administrative measures, including ATR closures and EC compliance, are enforced to ensure lawful and sustainable extraction of minerals in Bhemal and surrounding areas.

​--IANS

mys/dan