‘No action taken despite filing complaint’: K’taka Legislative Council LoP on his ‘detention’

Bengaluru, May 29 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said on Thursday that no action has been taken despite filing complaints regarding his “detention” and attempt to assault him in Chittapur.

He alleged that he registered the complaint with the Chief Minister, the Home Minister, the Chief Secretary, and the Director General and Inspector General of Police.

“I was confined for five hours in Chittapur. Our party workers were blocked from reaching me. Ink was thrown on my car. Stones were stockpiled. Preparations were made for pelting eggs and stones. I called and spoke to the Home Minister and the ADGP directly from the location. I spoke to the SP nearly 10 times,” he added.

He added that the Additional SP was with him for five hours, however, no action was taken against those who abused him.

“After five hours, I was forced out of Chittapur. I went to Yadgir and had to cancel all programmes and returned to Bengaluru by train that very night,” he alleged.

He claimed that Ambaraiah Ashtagi, a BJP leader who came to see him in Chittapur, was also assaulted. “His clothes were torn and thrown away. A complaint was filed against him, and he was detained at the Tehsildar’s office. That is why we referred to this as the ‘Republic of Kalaburagi’,” he said.

Narayanaswamy recalled that when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was the Leader of the Opposition, he had visited Kodagu, and a big fuss was made when eggs were thrown at him. “We had provided him complete protection,” he added.

Narayanaswamy alleged that Dattatreya Shantappa Ikkalagi, a social worker who recently received the Ambedkar Award from the Congress government, has now filed a complaint against BJP MLC and Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Council, N. Ravikumar, for his remarks against the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi district.

“He has filed the complaint just to repay the award debt,” he claimed.

“Did anyone abuse Dattatreya, the complainant? Why has a police notice been issued to Ravikumar? What is happening under this government? Ravikumar had slammed the Deputy Commissioner, Minister Kharge and other officers. In this backdrop, a complaint was filed under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act claiming that Ravikumar used the casteist slur,” Narayanaswamy stated.

“I myself belong to the SC community. Ravikumar did not call the DC a Pakistani. Can this really be considered an atrocity case? If one calls Mallikarjun Kharge, would that too be considered an atrocity?” he said.

The Chittapur Assembly seat is represented by Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge. Narayanaswamy has alleged that supporters of Priyank Kharge detained him for hours and attempted to assault him for criticising Priyank Kharge.

Narayanswamy has called Priyank Kharge a “dog” and chided him for allegedly running a republic in Kalaburagi district.

