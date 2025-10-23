Nityanand Rai says Bihar will never accept Tejashwi as CM, warns of return to 'jungle raj'

Patna, Oct 23 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday launched a sharp attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying that while the Grand Alliance may have projected him as its Chief Ministerial candidate, the people of Bihar will never allow him to become Chief Minister.

Rai said the people of Bihar are aware of the internal tussle within the Grand Alliance that led to Tejashwi’s nomination.

“Tejashwi Yadav can become a CM candidate, but never the Chief Minister. In a democracy, the Chief Minister is chosen by the people — and the people of Bihar trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and Nitish Kumar’s governance. Once again, an NDA government will be formed in the state,” he said.

The former Bihar BJP president and Lok Sabha MP from Ujiarpur warned that if a government is formed under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership, Bihar would return to the “era of jungle raj".

“Murders, robberies, and rapes will happen in broad daylight. Land and houses will be looted just like between 1990 and 2005,” Rai claimed.

He alleged that Tejashwi Yadav was made the CM face through “pressure and threats” to the Congress and other alliance partners, adding that even Grand Alliance leaders were not fully convinced about his leadership.

Reacting to Tejashwi Yadav’s recent statement that he would take action against corruption, Rai said: “He should start by taking action against himself and his family. From the fodder scam to the land-for-jobs scam, the Yadav family has a long list of corruption cases.”

Recalling the 2020 Assembly elections, Rai accused RJD supporters of spreading fear and extortion in the state.

“People haven’t forgotten how RJD goons threatened voters, demanding money with the promise of revenge after government formation. That terror ended only when Nitish Kumar formed the government,” he said, urging voters to remain vigilant.

The Union Minister expressed confidence in the NDA’s victory, saying: “On November 14, the NDA’s victory flag will again fly across Bihar. The Grand Alliance will be defeated.”

He added that Bihar is progressing under the “double-engine government”, and the people stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed and prosperous state.

