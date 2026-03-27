Nitish’s decision on RS is JD-U’s internal matter: Arun Govil ​

Patna, March 27 (IANS) Actor turned politician Arun Govil on Friday said the decision of Nitish Kumar to go to the Rajya Sabha is his own decision and is a matter of his party.​

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Govil's statement came when he arrived at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, Patna.​

Responding to speculation about Nitish Kumar and his possible move to the Rajya Sabha, Govil maintained a cautious stance.​

He termed it an internal matter of the party and refrained from making any direct comment, acknowledging Nitish Kumar’s seniority.​

“This is an internal decision of Nitish Kumar's party. If he wishes to move to the Rajya Sabha, that may well be his personal desire. He is an extremely senior leader, and I do not deem it appropriate to comment on the personality of such stature.”

Arun Govil—widely known for portraying Lord Ram in the iconic TV series Ramayan—received a grand welcome upon his arrival in Patna.​

As he landed at Patna Airport, the campus echoed with chants of “Jai Shri Ram,” reflecting the enthusiasm among supporters.​

On his first visit to Bihar after becoming an MP, Govil spoke not only on spiritual themes but also addressed ongoing political developments.​

Govil also welcomed the Centre’s decision to reduce excise duties on petrol and diesel, calling it a relief for citizens amid rising global prices.​

He criticised what he described as misleading narratives about fuel shortages and praised the government's move as a positive step.​

He revealed that his visit was on the invitation of BJP National President Nitin Nabin and expressed deep emotional and spiritual attachment to Bihar.​

Referring to the state as a land of knowledge and penance, he highlighted its cultural significance, especially its association with Goddess Sita.​

He also expressed a desire to visit Sitamarhi, believed to be the birthplace of Sita, to offer prayers.​

His visit, coinciding with Ram Navami celebrations, has added both political and spiritual significance to the ongoing festivities in the state.​

Arun Govil, while speaking about his new responsibilities as a Member of Parliament, emphasised his commitment to serving the people of Meerut with full dedication and sincerity.​

--IANS

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