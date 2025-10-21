Nitish targets opposition at Muzaffarpur rally; Tejashwi questions his health after a viral video

Patna, Oct 21 (IANS) Campaigning for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday addressed a massive public rally in Minapur, Muzaffarpur, where he showcased the state government’s achievements and sharply attacked the opposition.

Highlighting his administration’s record, Kumar said that since his government came to power, the rule of law has been firmly established in Bihar.

“Earlier, people were afraid to leave their homes after sunset. Today, peace and harmony prevail across the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister recalled the frequent communal tensions and incidents of theft in temples during earlier regimes, saying, “There used to be disturbances between Hindus and Muslims, and thefts in temples were common. Now, such incidents don’t happen anymore.”

Focusing on development and employment, Nitish Kumar claimed that his government has created over 40 lakh jobs so far and set a target of 1 crore new jobs in the next five years.

“We have made historic progress in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and employment. Roads now reach every village, facilities in hospitals are enhanced, and opportunities for youth have expanded,” he said.

He accused opposition parties of failing the people during their tenure.

“Those who ruled earlier did nothing for Bihar. They remember the people only during elections,” the Chief Minister alleged.

A large crowd attended the rally, frequently interrupting his speech with applause — a sign, party leaders claimed, of the public’s satisfaction with the government’s work.

However, a dramatic moment during the event drew attention. When Nitish Kumar began garlanding party candidates in his traditional style, a senior JD(U) leader stopped him as he was about to garland a female candidate.

The Chief Minister appeared visibly displeased and remarked, “He is an amazing man; holds his hands,” before proceeding to garland the candidate himself.

A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, prompting reactions from the opposition.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shared the clip on his official account, questioning the Chief Minister’s health.

“If the Chief Minister is healthy, then why is he reading from a scripted speech and behaving like this?” Tejashwi wrote, adding fuel to the ongoing political war of words.

