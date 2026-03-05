'Nitish paying price for repeated betrayals': Rohini Acharya on JD(U) leader's RS candidature

Patna, March 5 (IANS) Soon after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced his decision to move to the Rajya Sabha, RJD leader Rohini Acharya criticised the JD(U) leader, saying that he is paying the price of "repeated betrayals" of his political allies.

Taking to the social media platform X, Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad, said Nitish Kumar was responsible for his "political situation".

"Nitish Kumar, who has repeatedly betrayed his own people, is responsible for his own downfall and plight. You deserve what is happening to you today," she wrote.

Acharya further alleged that Nitish Kumar's decision to move the Rajya Sabha was "forced" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She claimed the development was rooted in his exit from the Grand Alliance (INDIA bloc) on January 28, 2024.

She described Nitish Kumar as the epitome of "opportunism" and alleged that his return to the NDA was driven by a compulsion to cling to power.

She also claimed that the JD(U) leader had ignored warnings from his former socialist colleagues.

In her remarks, Acharya referenced political developments in Maharashtra involving Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, suggesting that Nitish Kumar had overlooked what she termed the "BJP’s treatment of allies" in other states.

Acharya went on to allege that Nitish Kumar had" politically weakened" and accused the BJP of exerting undue influence over him.

Her comments reflect the escalating war of words between the RJD and NDA amid the latest political developments in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar’s announcement of his decision to seek a Rajya Sabha seat has triggered strong reactions across party lines, intensifying political uncertainty in the state.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar said that for more than two decades, they have consistently reposed trust and support in him, enabling him to serve Bihar with dedication.

He credited the people's faith for Bihar's progress and enhanced respect at the national level, expressing gratitude once again for their continued backing.

He further stated that since the beginning of his parliamentary career, he had aspired to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature and Parliament.

In that spirit, he announced his decision to seek election to the Rajya Sabha in the current election.

Assuring the people of his continued commitment, Nitish Kumar said his relationship with the citizens of Bihar would remain intact and that his resolve to work toward building a developed Bihar would not waver.

He added that he would extend full support and guidance to the new government that would be formed.

