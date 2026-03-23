Nitish Kumar steered Bihar in right direction like Chanakya: Bihar Dy CM

Patna, March 23 (IANS) Amid significant political developments in Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has made an important statement about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, indicating that his influence in the state’s governance will continue.​

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Addressing a gathering during the ‘Samriddhi Yatra’ program in Jehanabad, Samrat Chaudhary praised Nitish Kumar’s leadership and contributions.​

He stated that whenever development and good governance in Bihar are discussed, Nitish Kumar’s name will be remembered with respect.​

He emphasised that the Chief Minister has played a crucial role in shaping the state’s progress.​

Drawing historical parallels, Chaudhary compared Nitish Kumar’s role to that of Chanakya, noting that just as Chanakya guided governance with wisdom, Nitish Kumar has consistently steered Bihar in the right direction.​

He also referenced historical figures such as Jarasandha and Ashoka, stating that, like them, Nitish Kumar will continue to serve as a guiding force for the state.​

The remarks come in the backdrop of Nitish Kumar’s election to the Rajya Sabha, which has intensified speculation about a potential leadership change and the formation of a new government in Bihar.​

Political circles are actively debating who the next Chief Minister might be and how the new administration will be structured.​

Amid these discussions, Samrat Chaudhary’s statement suggests that even if Nitish Kumar transitions to a new role, his experience and guidance will continue to shape the functioning of the Bihar government.​

This indicates that his political influence is likely to remain significant in the days ahead.​

Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan has also weighed in on the ongoing political developments in Bihar.​

Commenting on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Paswan stated that he will always remain an important figure for the state.​

He emphasised that Bihar will continue to benefit from Nitish Kumar’s vast administrative experience and leadership.​

Chirag Paswan further remarked that Nitish Kumar’s contributions to Bihar's development are significant and cannot be overlooked, reinforcing the view that his influence in the state’s politics is likely to endure amid the evolving political landscape.​

--IANS

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