Nitish Kumar praises state budget as a blueprint for developed Bihar

Patna, Feb 3 (IANS) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday lauded the Bihar Budget 2026–27, presented by Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, stating that it reflects the government’s firm resolve to build a developed Bihar through inclusive and justice-oriented growth.

Read More

Reacting to the budget in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister uploaded a post on X and said the budget is rooted in the principle of “development with justice” and addresses the needs of all sections of society, including farmers, entrepreneurs, youth and women.

“The state budget for 2026–27 is comprehensive, inclusive and development-oriented. It takes into account all sectors and every section of society. This year’s budget exceeds Rs 3.47 lakh crore, which is more than Rs 30,000 crore higher than last year's. Bihar’s growth rate is projected at 14.9 per cent for the financial year 2026–27,” Kumar said.

The Chief Minister said the budget will play a key role in implementing the government’s Seven Resolves–3 initiative.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to provide jobs and employment to 1 crore youth over the next five years, noting that the process has already begun through prudent financial management.

He highlighted that under the Chief Minister’s Women Employment Scheme, a provision has been made to provide Rs 2 lakh in financial assistance to one woman from each household to promote employment and self-reliance.

“This budget aims to ensure opportunities for every family, skill development for every young person, and empowerment of women. Industry is being promoted in the state, and special provisions have been made to strengthen the progress achieved in education, health and agriculture,” the Chief Minister said.

Nitish Kumar emphasised that with efficient management of the state’s own fiscal resources, Bihar’s development will gain further momentum.

He also acknowledged the support of the central government in Bihar’s development journey.

“In the coming years, Bihar will be able to join the ranks of the most developed states in the country,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also welcomed the budget, saying it provides fresh momentum to Bihar’s development.

“Giving a new impetus to the pace of a developed Bihar, the state budget has reached nearly Rs 3.5 lakh crore. The NDA government has given Bihar a new flight, and development is acquiring a new identity,” Choudhary said.

--IANS

ajk/uk