Nitish Kumar inspects construction work of 1,200-bed hospital project at IGIMS in Patna

Patna, Feb 21 (IANS) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inspected the construction work of a new 1,200-bed hospital and residential complex at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Sheikhpura, Patna.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that construction is progressing at a rapid pace and is nearing completion.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the remaining work and ensure the timely completion of the state-of-the-art multi-specialty hospital.

He said that once completed, the facility will significantly enhance access to advanced medical treatment and further strengthen healthcare services in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar reiterated that since the formation of his government on November 24, 2005, his administration has consistently worked for the uplift of all sections of society and the development of every sector, with special emphasis on healthcare.

Highlighting improvements in the health sector, the Chief Minister said that prior to 2005, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) received an average of only 39 patients per month, amounting to just one or two patients per day.

He noted that since 2006, a comprehensive system of free medicines and free treatment has been implemented in government hospitals, leading to a sharp rise in patient footfall.

"At present, primary health centres receive an average of around 11,600 patients per month," he said.

The Chief Minister also outlined the expansion of medical education and infrastructure in the state.

He said Bihar earlier had only six medical colleges, a number that has now increased to twelve.

He added that Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) is being expanded to 5,400 beds, while the other five older medical colleges are being upgraded to 2,500 beds each.

In addition, IGIMS is being expanded to a total capacity of 3,000 beds.

He said these initiatives have significantly strengthened Bihar's healthcare system and improved the availability of quality medical services for the people.

Several senior officials were present during the inspection, including Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, Health Department Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh, Chief Minister’s Secretary Kumar Ravi, Chief Minister’s Secretary Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, Health Department Special Secretary Himanshu Sharma, Managing Director of Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Limited Amit Kumar Pandey, IGIMS Director Prof. (Dr.) Binde Kumar and other senior officers.

