Nitish Kumar highlights two decades of development, urges public to strengthen NDA

Patna, Oct 23 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed an election rally on Thursday at the Narpalia playground in Manjhi block of Saran district - the land of Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) - in support of JD-U candidate Randhir Singh.

During his speech, Nitish Kumar highlighted his government’s two decades of developmental achievements and appealed to the people to once again strengthen the NDA government for the continued progress of Bihar.

The Chief Minister said that Bihar is no longer the state it used to be in the 1990s.

“Earlier, people would lock themselves inside their homes after sunset due to fear and lawlessness. Today, there is peace, security, and development in every corner of Bihar. This change has been possible only because of your support,” Nitish said.

He cited progress in various sectors, including education, health, infrastructure, electricity, and drinking water, claiming that roads have reached every village and tap water and electricity are available in almost every home.

He also highlighted the 125 units of free electricity to every household and claimed the bills have become zero for approximately 1.7 crore families in the state.

Nitish Kumar placed special emphasis on girls’ education, saying that the government’s initiatives have led to a significant rise in female enrollment in schools and colleges.

He added that women’s empowerment and job creation remain his key priorities.

“My goal is to make Bihar a self-reliant and developed state so that our youth do not have to migrate to other states or abroad for employment,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged the people to vote for the NDA alliance, emphasising that only a stable and experienced government could ensure the continuation of development and welfare programs.

Nitish Kumar has been actively campaigning across Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections.

Earlier this week, he addressed rallies in Meenapur block of Muzaffarpur and two consecutive rallies in Gopalganj district, reiterating his commitment to development, good governance, and social harmony.

--IANS

ajk/dan