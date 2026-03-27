Nitish Kumar has to resign from one post under constitutional mandate: NDA leaders​

Patna, March 27 (IANS) A significant constitutional and political development is unfolding in Bihar following Nitish Kumar's election to the Rajya Sabha.​

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After receiving his certificate of election on March 16, Nitish Kumar is now bound by constitutional provisions that require him to resign from one of his legislative memberships within 14 days.​

If he fails to do so, his Rajya Sabha membership would stand forfeited.​

This has fueled strong speculation that he may resign from the Bihar Legislative Council around March 30.​

Confirming the situation, Sanjay Kumar Jha, National Working President of the Janata Dal (United), stated that the decision will be taken in accordance with the constitutional mandate.​

He also praised Nitish Kumar’s leadership, highlighting his transition from the “Nyay Yatra” in 2005 to the current “Samriddhi Yatra,” emphasizing his continued focus on development.​

Meanwhile, Prem Kumar, the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, reiterated the constitutional requirement that any elected representative holding dual memberships must resign from one post within the stipulated 14-day period.​

He also pointed out that BJP leader Nitin Nabin would similarly need to resign within the same timeframe.​

This development has intensified political speculation in the state, with many linking Nitish Kumar’s potential resignation from the Legislative Council to larger questions about his future role and the possibility of leadership changes in Bihar.​

Amid ongoing political developments, Sanjay Kumar Jha also addressed national and international concerns, particularly the evolving situation involving Iran.​

He stated that the Government of India had convened an all-party meeting to brief leaders on the situation.​

According to him, India has maintained stability despite rising global petroleum prices, aided by measures such as reducing the petroleum surcharge.​

He emphasised that India remains in active diplomatic communication with both Iran and the United States, reflecting what he described as a strong and balanced foreign policy approach.​

Jha also cautioned against the spread of rumours, noting that misinformation could worsen public anxiety during sensitive times.​

On the domestic front, he took aim at opposition parties, particularly over the SIR issue, and rejected criticism of law and order in Bihar.​

He asserted that the situation in the state is at its best, adding that authorities are taking strict, prompt action against criminal incidents.​

--IANS

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