Nitish Kumar gave his resignation under pressure exerted by BJP, says Tejashwi Yadav (Ld)

Patna, March 30 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, alleged on Monday that Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, resigned from his post as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under pressure from the BJP.

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Reacting to the development, Tejashwi said that while it is customary for a leader elected to another legislative body to resign from their earlier position, the situation in Nitish Kumar’s case appears different.

“This is not just a procedural matter. The decision has been taken under pressure, against Nitish Kumar’s own wishes. It is clear that BJP leaders have deceived both Nitish Kumar and the people of the state,” he alleged.

Tejashwi further claimed that his party had warned during the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections that if the NDA returned to power, the BJP would eventually sideline Nitish Kumar.

“Now it has been proved. The BJP will not allow him to continue as Chief Minister,” he said.

Tejashwi accused the ruling alliance of misleading voters with promises made during the elections.

He alleged that women were promised Rs 2 lakh for livelihood support, but only Rs 10,000 was distributed during the election period.

He also criticized the government’s claim of providing 125 units of free electricity, stating that Bihar continues to have one of the highest electricity tariffs in the country, which is now being further increased.

“This government is cheating the people of Bihar,” he said.

The RJD leader also raised concerns over inflation, pointing to rising prices of essential commodities such as LPG, petrol, and diesel.

“Prices are being controlled only until elections in states like West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. After that, fuel prices will rise sharply,” he alleged.

Tejashwi Yadav strongly criticized the law and order situation in the state.

“Incidents of firing, murder, and crime are happening every day. People are not getting justice, while the BJP is focussed only on consolidating power,” he said.

He also took an indirect swipe at Rural Works Minister, Ashok Choudhary, accusing some leaders of indulging in “drama politics” when they see cameras, instead of addressing real issues.

Ashok Choudhary was recently seen taking a class of college students in AN College and he was seen weeping after the resignation of Nitish Kumar.

Referring to recent hailstorms that caused significant crop damage, Tejashwi questioned the government’s response. “Have farmers received any compensation? The government is not talking about education, health, jobs, irrigation, or justice. They are only doing drama,” he said.

Tejashwi raised concerns about political instability in Bihar.

“There has been no stable government in Bihar since 2012. Without stability, how can people’s problems be solved?” he asked.

Reacting to the election in Kerala, Tejashwi Yadav said his party has an alliance with the LDF, and RJD is contesting on three seats under the alliance.

“I have a three-day program in Kerala. After that, I have a program in Jharkhand to consolidate the party’s organisation in other states. Kerala has the highest literacy rate in the country, and we are part of the government, and I strongly wish that we would return to power in Kerala,” he said.

Reacting to the West Bengal Assembly election, Tejashwi Yadav said, “BJP will face a heavy defeat in West Bengal and Kerala.”

--IANS

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