Nitish Kumar chairs security review in Purnea amid Indo-Pak tensions

Patna, May 10 (IANS) In the wake of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level security review meeting on Saturday at the Mahananda Auditorium in the Purnea Collectorate.

The meeting focused on strengthening security and vigilance across Bihar’s sensitive border districts.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, presented a detailed security briefing to the Chief Minister.

The presentation covered preparations in Purnea, Katihar, Kishanganj, Araria, and Supaul—districts bordering Nepal and close to Bangladesh. Choudhary pointed out that security of vital installations and religious sites has been strengthened, vigilance along the India-Nepal international border has been increased, and patrolling, monitoring movement, and prevention of illegal activities, including narcotics, arms trafficking, and human trafficking, are taking place regularly.

He further said that medical preparedness and essential commodity supply in border areas, fire safety protocols and coordination with central forces have been increased. Senior officials from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, BSF, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Indian Railways attended the meeting, sharing their preparedness plans and coordination mechanisms with the Bihar government.

Referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, where 26 civilians were brutally killed, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “Although Bihar does not share a border with Pakistan, our proximity to Nepal and Bangladesh requires extraordinary vigilance.”

He praised the Indian Army and Central government for their strong response and called for joint efforts at the state level to bolster security.

“We must monitor roads, bridges, railway lines, religious places, and fuel depots rigorously,” Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar instructed all state departments to intensify border patrolling in coordination with SSB and Army units.

He also urged the authorities to closely monitor movement on the Indo-Nepal border roads, keep a watch on suspicious activities and individuals, deploy police forces at all sensitive sites and utilise intelligence networks to prevent misinformation and unrest.

He added, “Anti-social or terrorist elements may attempt to exploit vulnerable individuals. Every officer must be alert and responsive. Coordination with central paramilitary forces and the Indian Army is crucial.”

While the immediate focus remains on the five Seemanchal districts, the Chief Minister stressed that other border districts in Bihar must also maintain high alert.

“Senior officials must ensure regular inspections and maintain readiness across the state,” he concluded.

--IANS

ajk/dan