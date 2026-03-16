Nitish Kumar attends Iftar Party hosted by Chirag Paswan ​

Patna, March 16 (IANS) Union Minister Chirag Paswan hosted an Iftar gathering in Patna on Monday, attended by Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar.​

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The event was organised at the state headquarters of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).​

Several prominent leaders attended the gathering, including state minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, minister Jama Khan, and Janata Dal (United) National Working President Sanjay Jha.​

Chirag Paswan personally welcomed the guests present at the Iftar event.​

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Paswan said the tradition of hosting an Iftar gathering dates back to his father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan.​

“It has been my effort to ensure that our party continues this tradition,” he said, adding that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s presence at the event was a matter of honour for party workers.​

Paswan expressed hope that the spirit of harmony, peace, and brotherhood witnessed at the event would continue across the state.​

Commenting on tensions in the Middle East during the holy month of Ramadan, Paswan referred to the ongoing Israel-Iran tensions and prayed for peace and stability in the region.​

Responding to questions about the Rajya Sabha elections, Paswan criticised the Opposition, particularly the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), over its performance.​

Referring to leader Tejashwi Yadav, he said the Opposition had earlier tried to create divisions within other parties but was now facing internal issues itself.​

“It is surprising that some RJD legislators went missing during the voting. If a party cannot keep its own legislators united, how can it claim victory in Rajya Sabha elections?”​

Paswan remarked, adding that 3 legislators from the Indian National Congress were also absent.​

Paswan asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had been confident of victory from the beginning.​

He also remarked that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may once again take on a role in national politics.​

“Nitish Kumar has earlier handled important responsibilities at the Centre. As he prepares to return to the national political arena, I extend my congratulations and best wishes to him. Bihar and its people will benefit from his vast experience,” Paswan said, adding that the name of the next Chief Minister would be announced soon.​

--IANS

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