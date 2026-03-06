Nitish Kumar assures JD-U leaders RS move won't affect party; son Nishant set to enter politics

Patna, March 6 (IANS) Amid growing political speculation in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday assured party leaders and workers that his decision to contest the Rajya Sabha elections would not negatively affect either the party or governance in the state.

Speaking during a meeting of the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) at his residence in Patna, Kumar said he would continue to remain actively involved in both state and national politics.

"You will not face any problems. We will remain in Bihar as well. All work will continue. Don’t worry. We are going to the Rajya Sabha and will continue to oversee everything," Nitish Kumar told party leaders during the meeting.

Nitish Kumar’s decision to move to the Rajya Sabha has triggered intense political discussions in Bihar.

Several party workers have expressed displeasure and even suspected a conspiracy behind the move.

However, Kumar clarified that the decision was made voluntarily and not under any pressure.

The meeting at the Chief Minister's residence was attended by JD-U MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other senior leaders. The gathering was seen as crucial to address concerns within the party and reassure the leadership.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, who attended the meeting, defended Kumar's decision.

He said only those unfamiliar with Nitish Kumar’s political style could believe he was pressured into the move.

According to Lalan Singh, the decision about who will become the next Chief Minister will also be taken by Nitish Kumar himself.

In another major development, speculation about the political entry of Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, has now been confirmed.

During the meeting, Nitish Kumar approved Nishant Kumar's entry into the JD-U.

He is expected to formally join the party on Saturday.

"For several years, party leaders and workers had been demanding that Nishant Kumar take an active role in politics and strengthen the party organisation. With the Chief Minister's approval, those demands have been accepted," said Neeraj Kumar, MLC and JD-U spokesperson, after the meeting.

He further said that Nishant Kumar will formally join the party on Saturday and will soon begin a Bihar Yatra.

Political observers believe that Nishant Kumar's entry into politics could play an important role in shaping the future leadership and organisational structure of the JD-U, especially at a time when the state’s political landscape is undergoing significant changes.

--IANS

ajk/pgh