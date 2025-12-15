Nitin Nabin takes charge as BJP's Working President in Delhi; J.P. Nadda, HM Shah extend greetings

New Delhi/Patna, Dec 15 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) newly appointed National Working President, Nitin Nabin, assumed the charge of his office in Delhi on Monday, party officials said.

Nabin received a grand welcome from the party's Central leadership at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

BJP President J.P. Nadda formally welcomed Nabin at the party headquarters on Monday evening and congratulated him through a message posted on his official X account.

"Heartiest congratulations to Nitin Nabin on assuming charge as the National Working President of the BJP. I am confident that under your leadership, the organisation will expand further, and you will take the policies of the Narendra Modi government and the party's ideology to every citizen. I wish you a very successful tenure," BJP President Nadda said.

The BJP President also said, "Under the guidance of our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, your organisational skills will give new direction to the BJP's journey of public service and nation-building. You will more effectively convey the welfare policies of the BJP government and the party's ideology to the masses. Best wishes for your new responsibility and a successful tenure."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present on the occasion, also congratulated Nabin.

"Many congratulations to Nitin Nabin on assuming charge as the National Working President of the BJP. I am confident that under your leadership, the organisation will grow stronger and that the policies of the Narendra Modi government and the party's ideology will reach the masses more effectively. I wish you a very successful tenure," Union Home Minister Shah said.

Nitin Nabin was appointed as the National Working President of the BJP on Sunday and arrived in New Delhi on Monday to formally assume charge.

He is the youngest National Working President of the party.

Earlier in the day, upon his arrival in Delhi, Nitin Nabin was also welcomed by the Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

--IANS

ajk/khz