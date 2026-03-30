Nitin Nabin resigns from post of MLA; his resignation will be submitted by Sanjay Saraogi (Ld)

Patna, March 30 (IANS) In a significant political development in Bihar, BJP National President Nitin Nabin has resigned from his post as an MLA, stepping down from the Bankipur Assembly constituency. According to Sanjay Saraogi, the BJP Bihar President, “Resignation letter has already been handed over by him and will be formally submitted to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.”

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He clarified that the process was delayed due to Sunday, but the resignation will be officially presented today, being the first day of the working week.

Following his resignation, Nitin Nabin shared an emotional message on social media platform X, reflecting on his two-decade-long political journey.

He recalled that his political career began in 2006 after the demise of his father, late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, when the party gave him the opportunity to contest the bye-election from Patna West.

Expressing gratitude, he noted that the people of his constituency elected him as their representative for five consecutive terms, which he described as a blessing and a responsibility.

He emphasised that throughout his tenure, he worked tirelessly for the development of his constituency and Bihar, raising public issues both inside and outside the Assembly.

Nitin Nabin also acknowledged the guidance of senior leaders across party lines and credited party workers and the public for shaping his political journey.

Reflecting on his tenure as a minister in the Bihar government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to implement key policies and schemes.

Announcing his resignation, he stated that he is stepping down as the elected representative of Bankipur but will continue to serve the people in his new role within the party.

He assured that his bond with the people of Bihar and party workers will remain unbreakable.

Reaffirming his commitment, Nitin Nabin said he will continue to work dedicatedly toward the vision of a 'Developed India' and a 'Developed Bihar' by 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

--IANS

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