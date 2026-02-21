Nitin Nabin describes Gujarat BJP as a model of discipline and ‘Nation First’ ideology

Gandhinagar, Feb 21 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday described the Gujarat unit as an organisation defined by discipline, focus and the guiding principle of “Nation first, party next, individual last", during an organisational meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Gandhinagar.

Nabin was welcomed by party workers at the BJP state office. Floral tributes were offered to the statues of Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya at the premises.

The meeting was attended by Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, National General Secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santhosh, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and other state office-bearers, senior leaders and district and city representatives.

Addressing the gathering, Nabin said, “Gujarat has always provided direction to the nation from both creative and organisational perspectives.”

He added that the party had grown into a “vast banyan tree” because of the “struggle, dedication and sacrifices of senior workers”.

He described the Gujarat BJP’s organisational functioning as a model for the rest of the country. “The working style, discipline and time management of the Gujarat BJP are exemplary. ‘Minimum input and maximum output’ has long been the identity of this organisation,” he said.

Emphasising the role of grassroots workers, he stated, “The karyakarta is the life and soul of the BJP.”

Referring to the political significance of the state, he said, “Every election result in Gujarat sends a message to the country. Therefore, the state must stand with greater strength and resolve.”

He noted that party workers in Kerala and West Bengal were working in difficult circumstances to expand the party while focusing on public welfare, nationalism and nation-building, adding that they were inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nabin urged workers not to become complacent. “A karyakarta should never be satisfied. One must always work towards new goals. The BJP is not merely a party but a family. The party’s image in society is reflected in our speech, conduct and behaviour.”

He also appealed to workers to counter misinformation on social media by sharing accurate information about government welfare schemes.

In his remarks, Vishwakarma traced Nabin’s political journey from his early days as a BJP worker to holding organisational responsibilities in Bihar and serving as an MLA and minister.

He said, “From just two seats in the Lok Sabha to its present position, the BJP’s journey is the result of continuous struggle and sacrifice by its workers.”

Calling it “a case study for management students”, he added, “A worker from an ordinary background can rise to the highest position in the BJP,” citing PM Modi’s rise as an example.

Chief Minister Patel said, “The karyakarta is the lifeblood of the BJP. It is because of the tireless efforts of lakhs of workers that the party has become strong.”

He added, “In the BJP, the party is greater than the post and ideology is greater than the individual,” and called upon workers to continue engaging with the public in a coordinated manner.

