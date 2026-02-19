Nitin Nabin credits tea garden workers for Assam’s worldwide recognition

Guwahati, Feb 19 (IANS) National president of the BJP, Nitin Nabin, on Thursday highlighted Assam’s rich spiritual heritage, cultural unity and the invaluable contribution of tea garden workers to the state’s global identity during his visit to Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts.

Read More

Sharing details of his visit on the social media platform X, Nabin said he visited the sacred Namghar at Barekuri village in Tinsukia district, describing it as a spiritual centre that reflects the deep faith and cultural harmony of the Moran community.

He noted that Barekuri exemplifies a unique coexistence of devotion and nature, where people live in harmony with wildlife.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in one of his 'Mann Ki Baat' programmes, the National President of the BJP pointed out that the village is also home to rare Hoolock Gibbons, locally known as “Holo Bandar”, who have made Barekuri their habitat alongside the local population.

“This small village beautifully showcases how faith, culture and nature can coexist,” Nabin said.

He added that he offered prayers at the Namghar for peace, prosperity and the continued progress of the people of India.

Later, Nabin experienced a traditional Assamese breakfast at the residence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the Lakhinagar area of Dibrugarh district.

He said the interaction provided an opportunity to experience Assam’s warmth, hospitality and rich culinary traditions.

Highlighting the significance of Assam’s tea industry, Nabin said the state’s tea gardens are globally renowned for their vast green landscapes, while Assam tea has earned international recognition for its distinctive flavour and superior quality.

He stressed that the global reputation of Assam tea is the result of the tireless efforts, dedication and commitment of tea garden workers.

“The relentless hard work and discipline of tea workers have brought global recognition to Assam tea. Their contribution has always been a source of pride for Assam,” he said, acknowledging their role in strengthening the state’s economy and heritage.

Nabin said his visit reinforced the importance of preserving Assam’s cultural, ecological and economic strengths, while promoting inclusive growth rooted in tradition and sustainability.

--IANS

tdr/dpb