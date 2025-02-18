Nita Ambani Reflects on Son Anant's Journey and Harvard Keynote at 2025 Conference

Boston: The founder-chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, spoke about her youngest son, Anant Ambani, at the Harvard India Conference and shared his journey through challenges, his positivity, spirituality, and how he found love in Radhika Merchant.

Nita described Anant as deeply religious and spiritual and also mentioned his lifelong battle with "obesity" and how he remained positive despite the difficulties.

"Anant is my youngest child, and he's very, very religious and deeply rooted in spirituality. He has fought obesity throughout his life and yet been so positive. And there he meets his life partner, Radhika. You just have to see them together; they are magic," she said.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani tied the knot on July 12 last year in Mumbai, as per Hindu rituals. The grand wedding ceremony was followed by a 'Shubh Aashirvaad' ceremony on July 13, which saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and distinguished religious leaders.

Meanwhile, Nita attended the prestigious conference wearing an Indian saree. With her sartorial choice, she paid homage to India's rich textile heritage as she donned a Parsi Gara saree.

During her session with Nitin, Nita became emotional, sharing how her mother felt proud that the same Harvard they aspired for but could not send young Nita because of financial constraints, has today invited her to deliver the keynote session on their prestigious platform.

In a video posted by Reliance Industries Limited, Nita could be seen saying, "Before I start, I just have to say something. Today in the morning, my 90-year-old mother got very emotional and called my two daughters-in-law, Shloka and Radhika, and said, when Neeta was young, we couldn't afford to send her to Harvard, though she wanted to. But now, today, they have called her to speak at Harvard. So I just want to thank you all so much for making my mother so happy today."

Nita Ambani is married to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. The couple share three children together -- Akash, Isha and Anant. (ANI)