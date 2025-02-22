Nita Ambani Honoured at Museum of Fine Arts, Boston for Contributions to Art & Culture

Boston: Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was recently honoured at a dinner event at the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) in Boston in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to art, culture, and society.

The elegant gathering, showcased in a video shared on the Museum of Fine Arts and Reliance Industries Limited's official Instagram page, offered a glimpse into an unforgettable evening of art, culture, and meaningful conversation.

Dressed in an exquisite ivory saree, Nita Ambani exuded grace and sophistication. She paired her attire with a stunning emerald necklace and completed the look with her hair tied neatly in a bun, adorned with a white flower.

Nita Ambani attended the event alongside her family, including her daughter, Isha Ambani, and son-in-law, Anand Piramal. During the evening, Nita Ambani could also be seen admiring the renowned masterpieces displayed at the MFA.

The video shared by the MFA social media page encapsulated the essence of the evening with the caption, "An evening of art, culture, and conversation! Glimpses from the elegant dinner hosted in honor of Mrs Nita Ambani at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston."

Earlier, Nita Ambani also made a remarkable appearance at the Harvard India Conference 2025 which witnessed her journey when she delivered the keynote address, engaging in a thought-provoking conversation with Nitin Nohria, the former Dean of Harvard Business School.

The event, which gathered a diverse audience of students, business professionals, and thought leaders, became an overwhelming success.

In a video shared by Reliance Industries Limited, students who attended the conference expressed their excitement and admiration for Nita Ambani's impactful speech.

One student, calling it a "dream come true," shared their feelings about hearing Ambani speak, saying, "I think it's almost like a dream come true moment. As a businesswoman, she's crossed and exceeded all expectations that any woman in India could have. That was probably the most exciting moment of my life."

Another student highlighted the event's success, revealing that for the first time in 22 years, all tickets for the conference were sold out weeks in advance. "We've been hosting the India Conference for 22 years. This is the first time that we've been able to sell out all of the tickets about two weeks in advance," they remarked.

The students were also inspired by Nita Ambani's deep knowledge and her unyielding passion for creating meaningful change. One student shared, "Her knowledge about diverse topics and her interest in making passion and purpose a reality, and executing it with true vigor, is something that I really, really took back from the entire conversation."

During the conference, Nita Ambani's sartorial choice further reflected her respect for India's rich cultural heritage.

She wore a traditional Parsi Gara saree, paying homage to the nation's unique textile legacy. Her choice of attire was a fitting tribute to the Indian art of weaving, known for its intricate embroidery and vivid designs.

As the keynote address progressed, Nita Ambani shared a deeply emotional moment with the audience, recounting her mother's pride over her achievements.

Nita spoke about how her mother had wished she could have attended Harvard during her youth, but financial limitations had prevented her from pursuing the dream.

"Before I start, I just have to say something. Today in the morning, my 90-year-old mother got very emotional and called my two daughters-in-law, Shloka and Radhika, and said, when Nita was young, we couldn't afford to send her to Harvard, though she wanted to. But now, today, they have called her to speak at Harvard. So I just want to thank you all so much for making my mother so happy today," Nita shared during the conference. (ANI)