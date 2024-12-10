Nita Ambani Calls for a Visionary Bharat at India Business Leadership Awards 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra): On December 8, 2024, Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, was celebrated for her remarkable contributions to India's global image at the CNBC TV18 India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA).

She was conferred with the Outstanding Contribution to Brand India award, acknowledging her tireless work in enhancing India's standing on the global stage.

In a heartfelt acceptance speech, Ambani expressed her gratitude for the recognition and reflected on her journey of personal and professional growth.

"I am deeply honoured to receive this award. It truly means the world to me," she began, her words resonating with a sense of purpose and pride.

A strong advocate for women's empowerment, Nita Ambani dedicated the award to the women of India, whom she described as the driving force behind the nation's growth.

"I firmly believe this century belongs to India and more importantly to 'Us' Women," she said, emphasizing the vital role women will play in shaping the future of India.

She further added that women have the power to not just transform the country's growth story but to redefine it through their leadership, innovation, and resilience.

Nita Ambani spoke poignantly about her family and their role in her life. She dedicated the award to her "three daughters Isha, Shloka, and Radhika", as well as her "granddaughters, Aadiya Shakti and Veda".

"You remind me every day that the greatest legacy we can leave is a happy, safe, and kind world, where every child, girl or boy, dares to dream without limits, achieves without barriers, and has access to equal opportunities," she said, conveying her belief in the importance of nurturing the future generations.

A vision for India's future was a central theme in her speech. She firmly believes that India's time to lead has come.

"This is the India I dream of - a nation that leads the world with its brilliance, creativity, and culture," she expressed, underlining the country's potential to shine across various spheres.

The Reliance Foundation chairperson also urged the audience to strive towards a future where India leads not only economically but with heart, heritage, and hope.

"Let us create a Bharat that leads the world not just economically but also with its heart, its heritage, and its hopefulness," she said, inspiring the gathering with a call to action for a more compassionate and prosperous future for India.

Over the years, Nita Ambani has made significant strides in promoting various social causes through the Reliance Foundation, which focuses on healthcare, education, rural development, and women's empowerment.

Her leadership and philanthropic initiatives have contributed immensely to enhancing India's global image, making her one of the foremost figures in the country's corporate and social landscape. (ANI)