Nishikant Dubey demands probe into Rahul Gandhi’s foreign tours in last 10 years 

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday demanded an investigation into Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi’s foreign tours in the past ten years and also cited certain instances during Rajiv Gandhi’s era when two Union Ministers were allegedly implicated in an espionage case during their foreign trips.

A day ago, the BJP MP demanded that Rahul Gandhi’s passport be confiscated and legal action be initiated against him for denigrating and humiliating the nation from foreign soil.

The BJP MP took to social media this morning and said that Parliamentarians, including Rahul Gandhi, don’t need any permission from the government while going on study tours.

He further said that during Rajiv Gandhi’s government, two central ministers -- Chandulal Chandrakar, Minister of State for rural development, and K.P. Singh Deo, Minister of State for food and civil supplies, as well as M.S. Sanjivi Rao, chairman of the state Electronics Commission, had to resign because they were booked in espionage cases.

He also shared documents on X, which have documentary reference of KP Singh Deo expressing anguish over his name being mentioned in the chargesheet, along with an accused named Ram Swarup.

According to the documents, KP Singh Deo told the House that he went on a study tour to the Far East, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. During his Taipei visit, he was also accompanied by many other members of Parliament. After his name figured in the chargesheet, he tendered his resignation to the then Prime Minister, which was immediately accepted; however, he also refuted the charges of connection with a person named Ram Swarup as totally baseless and unfounded.

Nishikant Dubey, citing this infamous instance, demanded that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visits be put under the scanner of investigative agencies.

Rahul Gandhi is currently on a tour to four South American nations, meeting a host of students, businessmen, as well as political leaders.

In one of his latest attacks, he accused the BJP-led NDA government of mounting a ‘wholesale attack on Indian democracy’, during an interaction at EIA University.

His utterances on Indian democracy have also drawn sharp retorts and rebuttals from BJP leaders.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking to IANS, also took note of his remarks and accused him of spewing venom against the nation while being on foreign soil.

