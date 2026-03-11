Nishant Kumar visits Janata Dal (United) office for first time after joining party

Patna, March 11 (IANS) Nishant Kumar visited the state office of the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Wednesday for the first time after formally joining the party. A large number of party workers gathered at the office to welcome him enthusiastically.

As Nishant Kumar arrived, youth workers greeted him with slogans, garlands, and cheers, creating a festive atmosphere at the party headquarters in Patna.

Hundreds of JD(U) supporters gathered outside the office and raised slogans in support of Nishant Kumar.

Some workers were heard chanting, “How should the Chief Minister of Bihar be? He should be like Nishant Kumar.”

As soon as he entered the premises, workers surrounded him and welcomed him with garlands, reflecting growing excitement among party cadres about his political entry.

Speaking to the media, Nishant Kumar said, “I want to treat the party like a family. All our party workers, MPs, and leaders should continue to serve the people.”

During his visit, Nishant Kumar met party workers and young leaders to discuss organisational matters and strengthen the party’s grassroots network.

Political observers see his visit to the party office as the beginning of his active political involvement in the JD(U).

Sunil Kumar, the Education Minister of Bihar, was also present at the party office during the visit.

Sunil Kumar explained that every Wednesday, the party holds a public interaction program, where citizens bring their issues to the party office.

He said he had come to attend that program and that people’s grievances were also heard during the meeting.

When asked about some party workers demanding that Nishant Kumar be made the Chief Minister, the minister said such sentiments among supporters are natural.

Nishant Kumar formally joined the JD(U) on March 8, marking his official entry into politics.

After joining the party, he sought the blessings of his father, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The party’s national working president, Sanjay Jha, welcomed him by presenting him the JD(U)’s traditional 'gamchha' and cap.

Several senior leaders were present during the induction ceremony, including Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, along with hundreds of party workers.

After joining the party, Nishant Kumar said he would work diligently for the organisation and try to carry forward the development initiatives undertaken by his father over the past two decades in Bihar.

--IANS

ajk/rad