Nishant Kumar visits his mother’s memorial after joining JDU, announces Bihar tour ​

Patna, March 9 (IANS) A day after joining the Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Nishant Kumar, son of Nitish Kumar, visited his mother’s memorial on Monday to pay his respects and seek her blessings.

During the visit, Nishant offered floral tributes and became emotional when speaking to the media.

He said that although his mother is no longer alive, he came to seek her blessings.

“It would have been better if my mother were alive, but now she is gone. I have come here to seek her blessings and want them to remain with me forever,” he said.​

Nishant Kumar announced he would soon embark on a tour covering all 38 districts of Bihar.​

He said preparations for the tour are underway, and the exact schedule will be announced soon.​

According to him, the visit aims to interact with the public and party workers and understand people’s concerns at the grassroots level.​

Nishant also mentioned his father, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is planning a separate tour across the state.​

During the interaction, journalists asked Nishant about some JDU MLAs reportedly demanding that he be made Chief Minister of Bihar.​

However, he avoided a direct response and smiled when questioned about the possibility.​

Political circles have been abuzz with speculation about leadership changes following Nitish Kumar's nomination to the Rajya Sabha.​

Some observers believe Nishant Kumar could be given a significant role in the government, with speculation even suggesting he could become Deputy Chief Minister in the future.​

During the visit, Nishant Kumar also congratulated the Indian national cricket team for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.​

He described the victory as a proud moment for the country and praised the team for their achievement.​

--IANS

ajk/dan