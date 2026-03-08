Nishant Kumar joins JD(U), says will work in Bihar under his father's guidance

Patna, March 8 (IANS) Nishant Kumar, son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, formally joined the Janata Dal (United) at the party headquarters in Patna on Sunday afternoon, marking the beginning of his active political journey.

Read More

The event was attended by several senior party leaders, including JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, and state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha.

During the ceremony, Sanjay Kumar Jha presented Nishant Kumar with a party memento and cap, while Lalan Singh honoured him by tying the party turban.

Speaking after formally joining the party, Nishant Kumar said he would work under the guidance of his father.

“Today, I came here to join the party. My father has decided to go to the Rajya Sabha, and it is his decision. We will work in Bihar under his guidance,” he said.

He added that Nitish Kumar has done immense work for the development of Bihar, and pledged to carry forward that legacy.

Nishant also thanked the party leadership and appealed to workers and supporters to continue their enthusiasm and faith in the party.

After joining the JD(U), Nishant Kumar greeted senior leaders and touched the feet of Lalan Singh as a mark of respect.

According to JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar, Nishant Kumar will soon begin touring different regions of Bihar and interacting with the public.

Sources indicate that he may begin his political outreach from the Champaran region -- a place that holds symbolic importance, as Nitish Kumar had also begun several of his political visits from there.

Party insiders believe Nishant Kumar is likely to play an important role in strengthening the organisational structure of the party in the coming days.

Nishant reiterated his commitment to continuing Nitish Kumar’s development agenda and said he would fulfil any responsibility assigned to him by the party with full dedication.

--IANS

ajk/dpb