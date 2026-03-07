Nishant Kumar begins political engagement ahead of likely entry into JD(U)

Patna, March 7 (IANS) Nishant Kumar, son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has taken his first visible step toward active political engagement.

On Saturday morning, he visited the residence of Sanjay Jha, the National Executive President of the Janata Dal (United), where he held an informal meeting with several party leaders and MLAs.

Nishant Kumar, who has largely stayed away from political activities so far, interacted with senior leaders and legislators during the gathering. Prominent leaders present at the meeting included Sanjay Jha, MLC Sanjay Gandhi, party leader Lalan Saraf, and Bihar minister Shravan Kumar. Several MLAs, including young leader Chetan Anand, also attended the meeting.

According to party sources, Nishant Kumar is likely to formally join the Janata Dal (United) on March 8. A special event is expected to be organised in Patna where he may be granted the party’s primary membership. Leaders and workers from different districts across Bihar are expected to participate in the programme.

His possible entry is being seen as a significant political development not only for the party but also for the future leadership dynamics in Bihar. JDU workers on Saturday put up Nishant Kumar's posters at the party office on Saturday, saying a new chapter of Bihar's development will begin now.

Nishant Kumar’s move comes at a time when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha. Nitish Kumar had earlier expressed his intention to enter the Upper House through a social media post and later filed his nomination on March 5 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Since then, discussions within the JD(U) over the party’s future leadership have intensified. Many political observers believe the party may gradually transition toward younger leadership in the coming years.

As Nitish Kumar prepares to move to the Rajya Sabha, speculation continues over who could take over as the next Chief Minister of Bihar. The final decision in this regard will be taken soon.

