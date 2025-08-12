Nishad’s vote will go only to those who work for community: Mukesh Sahani

Patna, Aug 12 (IANS) Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) National President and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani on Tuesday said that the Nishad community’s vote would no longer be sold but given only to those who work for their welfare.

Addressing a workers’ conference in Khagaria, Sahani said, “Earlier, Nishad's votes were bought with liquor and money, and later no one cared about us. Today, we have shown that Nishads will not just catch fish, but will also make MLAs and form the government.”

He added that his party follows the ideology of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, which focuses on empowering the poor and marginalised.

“Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar gave us the right to vote after independence so that we could choose our own government. Today, attempts are being made to snatch away that right through Special Intensive Revision,” Sahani alleged.

Appealing to party workers, he urged them to protect their voting rights and mobilise support.

“Go from village to village, make people aware, and ensure the formation of a Mahagathbandhan government. When our government comes, our problems will be solved, and tomorrow will be better for all of us,” he said.

Sahani added that earlier, kings were born in royal families, but now Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers are elected through the power of votes.

He stressed the need for unity, reminding workers that elections are due this year and preparations must begin immediately.

Mukesh Sahani-led VIP is one of the constituent partners of the Grand Alliance in Bihar.

He, along with other leaders like Tejashwi Yadav and Dipankar Bhattacharya, is continuously pointing out irregularities in the SIR.

They have decided to start a Vote Rights Yatra in Bihar from August 17 to aware people about the ongoing SIR process.

The Yatra will start from Rohtas, and it will cover 23 districts before culminating at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on September 31.

--IANS

ajk/dan