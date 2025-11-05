Nip in the air in Delhi-NCR; strong winds improve AQI

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The weather across Delhi-NCR has undergone a notable change this week, with both day and night temperatures falling sharply. Residents are beginning to notice a nip in the air, signalling the gradual arrival of winter.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum night temperature could fall to around 14 degrees Celsius in the coming days, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover near 27 degrees. The forecast for November 5 to 10 indicates a steady decline in both maximum and minimum temperatures.

The week began with a minimum temperature of 16 degrees and a maximum of 29 degrees. However, by November 9 and 10, the minimum temperature is likely to touch 14 degrees Celsius. Mild sunshine is expected during the daytime, but mornings and evenings will feel noticeably colder.

Since Sunday night, wind speeds have picked up across the NCR region -- Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Delhi, leading to a visible improvement in air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI), which had remained in the “very poor” category for the past three days, has now improved to the “orange zone,” or “poor” category.

Meteorologists believe that if wind speeds remain consistent over the next few days, pollution levels may drop even further, offering residents some respite from smog and haze. However, the IMD has also cautioned that stronger winds will make nights chillier. Early morning commuters have been advised to dress warmly, as temperatures are expected to dip further after next week.

According to IMD scientists, the impact of the cold is being felt more prominently due to the sharper decline in minimum temperatures compared to the daytime highs.

The IMD has also clarified that northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, is unlikely to experience an unusually harsh winter this month. Weather conditions are expected to remain largely normal, similar to the patterns observed in recent years.

The clarification follows widespread reports suggesting that the region might experience an exceptionally cold November due to the possible development of La Nina conditions, which are typically associated with colder winters in northern India.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain normal to slightly below normal, while minimum temperatures may stay above normal in most parts of the country -- except in some areas of northwest India, including Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan, where colder nights are likely.

--IANS

pkt/jk/dpb