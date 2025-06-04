Nine killed as cement mixer truck overturns on van in MP village

Bhopal, June 4 (IANS) Nine people, including four children and three women, died in a tragic accident that occurred in Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday when a cement-laden mixer truck overturned onto a van, resulting in the immediate death of its occupants.

However, two survived but received severe injuries. The accident took place near the Sajeli railway crossing under the Kalyanpura police station area at around 3 a.m., the police officials said.

“An over-bridge and a road are under construction, as a result, vehicles take a diversion route. The truck, a concrete mixer, was en route to Jhabua from Thandla when the driver lost control while making a sudden turn. He might be rashly driving the vehicle; due to the roadwork, he was unable to negotiate with a van approaching from the opposite direction at the railway crossing construction site. The van got stuck in the diesel tank of the truck, bearing registration number RJ 09 GC 7915, and was dragged for about 40-50 feet. A roadside ditch caused the truck to overturn onto the van, leading to the immediate deaths of nine passengers,” Prem Lal Kurve, Additional Superintendent of Police, Jhabua, told IANS.

A young girl and a child survived, as other bodies acted as a shield.

“One of the critically injured survivors, Payal Parmar, has been taken to Dahod, Gujarat, for treatment, while Ashu Bamnia is in Thandla hospital in stable condition,” according to the officer.

The officer further said, “The victims were returning from Manpura village after attending a marriage ceremony.”

They have been identified as Mukesh Khaped, aged 40, his wife Shavli, 35, their son Vinod, 16, and daughter Payal, 12.

Others who lost their lives include Madhi Bamnia, 38, Vijay Bamnia, 14, Kanta Bamnia, 14, Ragini Bamnia, nine, and Jhkali Parmar, 35.

The injured individuals, Payal Parmar, 19, and five-year-old Ashu Bamnia, were referred to Dahod and Thandla hospitals for treatment.

All the passengers in the van were residents of Shivgarh Mahuda in Meghnagar tehsil.

Emergency response teams, including police personnel from Thandla and Meghnagar, arrived at the scene with ambulances to transport the injured and deceased to Thandla Civil Hospital and Meghnagar Hospital.

The driver fled the scene, but authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, and efforts are underway to locate the absconding driver. The tragedy has left the local community in shock, and further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

