‘Nincompoop’: Amit Malviya on Ajay Rai for ‘Rafale toy’ gimmick

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) In a stinging criticism of the Congress and the Gandhi Family, BJP Information Technology cell chief Amit Malviya on Monday described it as a party full of ‘nincompoops’ who have become darlings of the Pakistan media by demoralising the Indian Armed Forces.

In an acerbic comment in a social media post, Malviya blamed the Gandhis for what he called the “rot” in the party. “The Congress has no shortage of such nincompoops, and the rot begins with the Gandhis,” wrote Malviya in a post on social media platform X.

His attack on the Congress followed a controversy kicked up by the party’s leader from Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Rai, who flaunted a toy aircraft with Rafale written on it and demanded a quick military response from India against Pakistan to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

Malviya hinted that Rai’s “no action” quip on Sunday was the latest in a series of attempts by Congress leaders to demoralise the Indian Armed Forces.

Sharing TV grabs of Pakistani news channels showing images of Rai, Malviya wrote, “After Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress candidate from Kashi, Ajay Rai, has become the toast of the Pakistani media, speaking their language and mocking the Indian Armed Forces.”

Rai on Sunday claimed that the Indian government was only indulging in posturing and avoiding action against terrorists.

He also flaunted a toy aircraft, with lemon and chillies hanging on it, questioning why the new Rafale fighter jets bought by the government were still parked in hangars and not flying in the sky to hit terrorist and their backers.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has given the armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

--IANS

rch/skp