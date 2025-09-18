Nilgiris Forest Department in TN clamps down on tourism inside private tea estates

Chennai, Sep 18 (IANS) The Nilgiris Forest Department has issued a strict directive curbing tourism-related activities inside private tea estates, after an inspection revealed that estate managers were collecting entry fees from visitors to view a colonial-era bungalow and surrounding scenic spots.

Officials said the action followed a tip-off that a private tea estate in the Hungerford area, near Governors Shola, had been promoting the bungalow and a nearby hanging bridge on social media as must-visit tourist attractions.

The spot, reportedly used as a backdrop in a few films, began drawing significant footfall. Estate staff is alleged to have been charging Rs 100 per visitor as an "entry fee" and even imposing fines on those who accidentally strayed into the property.

Following the inspection, forest personnel penalised the estate management with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

A case has also been registered under the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882.

"No private estate has the authority to regulate or monetise tourism activities inside reserve forest boundaries or adjoining areas," a senior forest official said, warning that similar practices elsewhere would invite strict action.

The department has also deployed staff at the location to prevent tourists from entering the estate premises. Visitors arriving at the site have since been turned away.

Officials said the measure was necessary to ensure that protected forest zones are not commercialised under the guise of private property rights.

The Nilgiris, with its lush tea estates and historic bungalows, has long been a magnet for tourists.

However, conservationists argue that unchecked tourism in ecologically fragile areas such as Governors Shola could lead to environmental degradation.

Forest officials have cautioned all private estates and farms against advertising tourism activities online or offline, adding that they must seek prior clearance from the authorities before engaging in any such ventures.

The crackdown is part of a broader effort to regulate tourism in the Nilgiris, where the line between private holdings and sensitive forest zones is often blurred.

Authorities said the latest action should serve as a warning to other estate owners who may attempt to exploit natural heritage sites for profit without permission.

