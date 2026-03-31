Nilgiri Tahr census likely after TN polls; forest dept prepares with new tech, training

Chennai, March 31 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Forest Department is likely to defer the third Nilgiri Tahr census in view of the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, with officials now planning to conduct the exercise between April 28 and May 1, subject to final approval.

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The four-day census, a key wildlife monitoring initiative, is expected to be carried out across multiple habitats of the endangered Nilgiri Tahr, the state animal of Tamil Nadu. Authorities indicated that preparatory steps are already underway to ensure the exercise is conducted efficiently once the election process concludes.

As part of these preparations, the department will organise a dedicated training programme for personnel participating in the census. Staff members will be trained in modern data collection techniques, including the use of a specially developed mobile application named “Varudai”.

The term “Varudai” finds mention in ancient Sangam literature and is traditionally used to refer to the Nilgiri Tahr, reflecting the cultural and ecological significance of the species in the region.

Officials said that the final list of participants will be confirmed soon, with instructions already issued to forest divisions to nominate suitable staff for the exercise. A total of 177 census blocks have been identified across the state, covering key habitats such as Ambasamudram, where recent direct sightings of the species have been reported.

The census will adopt a combination of scientific methodologies to ensure accuracy.

Under the count-bound method, trained personnel will conduct direct visual counts of the animals within designated areas. This will be supplemented by the double observer method, wherein a second team independently surveys the same region to validate and cross-check the initial findings.

The Nilgiri Tahr census has been conducted periodically to monitor population trends and guide conservation efforts.

Previous surveys have indicated a steady rise in numbers. The 2024 census recorded 1,031, including juveniles, while the 2025 survey reported an increased population of 1,303. Forest officials expressed optimism that the upcoming census will provide further insights into the population dynamics and habitat health of the species, strengthening ongoing conservation strategies in Tamil Nadu’s fragile hill ecosystems.

--IANS

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